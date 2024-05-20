John M. O'Connor, community recreation officer, Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, explains the downtown area of Camp Humphreys to Duane Sarmiento, the Veterans of Foreign Wars commander-in-chief, May 13, 2024. This marked the first time Sarmiento visited Camp Humphreys.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 04:07
|Photo ID:
|8425552
|VIRIN:
|240513-A-DA087-1003
|Resolution:
|5039x3353
|Size:
|12.48 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VFW national leader engages troops at Camp Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by Jeff Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VFW national leader engages troops at Camp Humphreys
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT