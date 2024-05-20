Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFW national leader engages troops at Camp Humphreys [Image 2 of 4]

    VFW national leader engages troops at Camp Humphreys

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Jeff Nagan 

    USAG Humphreys

    John M. O'Connor, community recreation officer, Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, explains the downtown area of Camp Humphreys to Duane Sarmiento, the Veterans of Foreign Wars commander-in-chief, May 13, 2024. This marked the first time Sarmiento visited Camp Humphreys.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 04:07
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
    This work, VFW national leader engages troops at Camp Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by Jeff Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    Camp Humphreys
    USAG-H
    IMCOM-P

