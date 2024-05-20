Ron Buss, business operations officer, Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, explains the downtown area of Camp Humphreys to Duane Sarmiento, the Veterans of Foreign Wars commander-in-chief, May 13, 2024. This marked the first time Sarmiento has been to Camp Humphreys.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 04:07
|Photo ID:
|8425550
|VIRIN:
|240513-A-DA087-1001
|Resolution:
|4466x2971
|Size:
|10.82 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VFW national leader engages troops at Camp Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by Jeff Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VFW national leader engages troops at Camp Humphreys
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT