Ron Buss, business operations officer, Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, explains the downtown area of Camp Humphreys to Duane Sarmiento, the Veterans of Foreign Wars commander-in-chief, May 13, 2024. This marked the first time Sarmiento has been to Camp Humphreys.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 04:07 Photo ID: 8425550 VIRIN: 240513-A-DA087-1001 Resolution: 4466x2971 Size: 10.82 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VFW national leader engages troops at Camp Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by Jeff Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.