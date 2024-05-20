Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition Award Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition Award Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    First Army Division West

    Maj. Gen. William Ryan presents (left), First Army Division West Commanding General, awards Sgt. Anthoney Huatala (right), assigned to the 189th Infantry Brigade, with a coin for his team's success as runner ups for the First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/ Trainer (OC/T) Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, May 22, 2024. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to complete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 15:44
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
