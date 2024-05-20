First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition Award Ceremony

Maj. Gen. William Ryan presents (left), First Army Division West Commanding General, awards Sgt. Anthoney Huatala (right), assigned to the 189th Infantry Brigade, with a coin for his team's success as runner ups for the First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/ Trainer (OC/T) Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, May 22, 2024. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to complete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, Georgia.
|05.22.2024
|05.22.2024 15:44
|8424340
|240522-A-ZT447-1083
|5472x3648
|10.76 MB
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|3
|0
