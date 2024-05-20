First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition Award Ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Prosser, Sgt. Major of First Army, congradulates the competitors of the First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer (OC/T) Competition for their hard work and dedication during the competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, May 22, 2024. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to complete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, Georgia.

