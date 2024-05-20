First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition Award Ceremony

Maj. Gen. William Ryan presents (left), First Army Division West Commanding General, awards Staff Sgt. Herrod Christopher (right), assigned to the 189th Infantry Brigade, with first place in the First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer (OC/T) Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, May 22, 2024. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to complete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Date Taken: 05.22.2024
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US