The right of free oceans and free passage for shipping is crucial to the global economy. With its presence in the Info-Pacific, HNLMS Tromp underlines the importance of free passage. In the region she works with partners who have common interests. Following the visit to Indonesia, HNLMS Tromp conducts a Replenishment At Sea with USS Wally Schirra.
Netherlands, U.S. naval forces conduct South China Sea operations
