The right of free oceans and free passage for shipping is crucial to the global economy. With its presence in the Info-Pacific, HNLMS Tromp underlines the importance of free passage. In the region she works with partners who have common interests. Following the visit to Indonesia, HNLMS Tromp conducts a Replenishment At Sea with USS Wally Schirra.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 08:08 Photo ID: 8422562 VIRIN: 240522-N-EK538-1002 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 746.34 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Netherlands, U.S. naval forces conduct South China Sea operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.