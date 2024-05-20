Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Netherlands, U.S. naval forces conduct South China Sea operations [Image 1 of 5]

    Netherlands, U.S. naval forces conduct South China Sea operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    The right of free oceans and free passage for shipping is crucial to the global economy. With its presence in the Info-Pacific, HNLMS Tromp underlines the importance of free passage. In the region she works with partners who have common interests. Following the visit to Indonesia, HNLMS Tromp conducts a Replenishment At Sea with USS Wally Schirra.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 08:08
    Photo ID: 8422558
    VIRIN: 240522-N-EK538-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 887.34 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Netherlands, U.S. naval forces conduct South China Sea operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Netherlands, U.S. naval forces conduct South China Sea operations
    Netherlands, U.S. naval forces conduct South China Sea operations
    Netherlands, U.S. naval forces conduct South China Sea operations
    Netherlands, U.S. naval forces conduct South China Sea operations
    Netherlands, U.S. naval forces conduct South China Sea operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Netherlands, U.S. naval forces conduct South China Sea operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dutch
    Netherlands
    DESRON 15
    Seventh Fleet
    DESRON 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT