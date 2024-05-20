Moroccan Royal Armed Forces Major General Mohammed Benlouali, Morocco Southern Zone commanding general, addresses senior command staff as a part of the opening ceremony of the African Lion 2024 (AL24) Exercise in Agadir, Morocco, May 20, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trenton J Pallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 04:03 Photo ID: 8422379 VIRIN: 240520-A-DY531-4474 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.12 MB Location: AGADIR, MA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Morocco Opening Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Trenton Pallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.