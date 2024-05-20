Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Morocco Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    US, Morocco Opening Ceremony

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trenton Pallone 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Moroccan Royal Armed Forces service members address senior command staff utilizing an operations map as a part of the opening ceremony of the African Lion 2024 (AL24) Exercise in Agadir, Morocco, May 20, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trenton J Pallone)

