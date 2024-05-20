Aviano MARE

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 21, 2024. The MARE showcased joint coordination and employment of U.S. and Italian air forces with local civilian authorities to ensure collective readiness in the event of an incident on or off-base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

