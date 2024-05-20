Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano MARE [Image 1 of 7]

    Aviano MARE

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force members participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 21, 2024. The purpose of the MARE is to test U.S. and Italian air forces cooperation with local Italian organizations in the event of an accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 02:38
    Photo ID: 8422323
    VIRIN: 240521-F-PB738-1005
    Resolution: 4099x2733
    Size: 570.23 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

