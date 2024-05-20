Aviano MARE

U.S. Air Force members participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 21, 2024. The purpose of the MARE is to test U.S. and Italian air forces cooperation with local Italian organizations in the event of an accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

