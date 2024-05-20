Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano MARE [Image 6 of 7]

    Aviano MARE

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Italian air force and local Italian off-base authorities participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 21, 2024. The MARE is a continued collaboration and integration with local Italian partners to improve synergy across various organizations in the event of a non-military incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

