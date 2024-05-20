Aviano MARE

Italian air force and local Italian off-base authorities participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 21, 2024. The MARE is a continued collaboration and integration with local Italian partners to improve synergy across various organizations in the event of a non-military incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
