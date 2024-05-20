Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii's SPP brings medical expertise, continuity to Bilateral Discussions with Indonesia Partners [Image 2 of 5]

    Hawaii's SPP brings medical expertise, continuity to Bilateral Discussions with Indonesia Partners

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaii Army National Guard State Partnership Program medical representatives, 1st Sgt. Aaron Pitts and Maj. Ryan Ruiz, hold a medical working group with Tentara Nasional Indonesia Lt. Cdr. Ronny Basirun Simatupang, Indonesia Armed Forces Surgeon General Headquarters staff officer and emergency nurse, May 6, at Jakarta Indonesia. The two nations gathered to continue Bilateral Defense Discussions to develop mutual training initiatives for an ongoing series of multinational training events. This Mid-Term Review aimed to build upon foundational initiatives from the previous gathering in December 2023, by assessing the progress of defense goals across a multitude of warfighting and emergency-response competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 23:36
    VIRIN: 240506-F-GR156-9559
    Location: JAKARTA, ID
    NGB
    Hawaii National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Tentara Nasional Indonesia

