Hawaii's SPP brings medical expertise, continuity to Bilateral Discussions with Indonesia Partners

Tentara Nasional Indonesia Lt. Cdr. Ronny Basirun Simatupang, Indonesia Armed Forces Surgeon General Headquarters staff officer and emergency nurse (center), and Hawaii Army National Guard State Partnership Program medical representatives, Maj. Ryan Ruiz and 1st Sgt. Aaron Pitts, celebrate the completion of Bilateral Defense Discussions Mid-Term Review May 7, at Jakarta Indonesia. Throughout a two-day event, this working group developed mutual training initiatives to be prioritized in future bilateral training events, reinforcing the bond between the two nations. The MTR aimed to build upon foundational initiatives from the previous gathering in December 2023, by assessing the progress of defense goals across a multitude of warfighting and emergency-response competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

