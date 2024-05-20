Hawaii's SPP brings medical expertise, continuity to Bilateral Discussions with Indonesia Partners

Hawaii Army National Guard Maj. Ryan Ruiz, State Partnership Program medical representative and nurse, and Tentara Nasional Indonesia Lt. Cdr. Ronny Basirun Simatupang, Indonesia Armed Forces Surgeon General Headquarters staff officer and emergency nurse, hold a medical working group with and other joint partners May 7, at Jakarta Indonesia. The two nations gathered to continue Bilateral Defense Discussions to develop mutual training initiatives for an ongoing series of multinational training events. This Mid-Term Review aimed to build upon foundational initiatives from the previous gathering in December 2023, by assessing the progress of defense goals across a multitude of warfighting and emergency-response competencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

