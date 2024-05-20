Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    918th welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 2]

    918th welcomes new commander

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Jessie Griffith III, second from left, commander of the 418th Contracting Support Brigade at Fort Cavazos, Texas, passes the 918th Contacting Battalion guidon to Lt. Col. Ryan Oliver, signifying his assumption of command of the unit, May 17, 2024, at Manhart Field as outgoing commander Lt. Col. Amy Saal and Sgt. Maj. Angel L. Del Valle look on.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 17:50
    Photo ID: 8421794
    VIRIN: 051724-A-EV815-1018
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    This work, 918th welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

