918th welcomes new commander

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Jessie Griffith III, second from left, commander of the 418th Contracting Support Brigade at Fort Cavazos, Texas, passes the 918th Contacting Battalion guidon to Lt. Col. Ryan Oliver, signifying his assumption of command of the unit, May 17, 2024, at Manhart Field as outgoing commander Lt. Col. Amy Saal and Sgt. Maj. Angel L. Del Valle look on.

