918th welcomes new commander

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Lt. Col. Ryan Oliver assumed command of the 918th Contracting Battalion from Lt. Col. Amy Saal in a change of command ceremony May 17, 2024, at Manhart Field.

Col. Jessie Griffith III, commander of the 418th Contracting Support Brigade at Fort Cavazos, Texas, presided over the ceremony and welcomed Oliver as the new commander.

“He’s owned his contracting expertise, operational experience and leadership. The 418th warmly welcomes you to our team and the beauty of Fort Carson,” said Griffith. “I look forward to working with you and know that you have prepared your entire career for this moment.”

Oliver served as a warranted contracting officer and team leader in Germany and Alaska where he provided operational contract support throughout Europe and the Pacific, respectively, as well as a myriad staff and organizational leadership roles to include the chief of contracting for the Regional Contracting Office – Alaska. In his most recent assignment, he served as a warranted contracting officer and architect-engineer section chief for Savannah District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Oliver addressed the Soldiers of his battalion for the first time.

“I’m beyond blessed to serve alongside each and every one of you and can’t wait to help write the next chapter of success with you all for this organization,” said Oliver.

He continued by assuring the Fort Carson community that the battalion would continue to deliver contracting effects that will ensure the installation and the warfighters are able to fight and win.

“You all are the reason that this organization exists, and I’ve maintained one simple contracting principle for the past decade; if you can afford it, we can award it,” said Oliver.

Saal, who is retiring after 21 years of service, addressed her Soldiers for the final time.

“During the previous three years, you have provided world-class contracting support to the 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson and the warfighter,” said Saal. “It was my greatest privilege and honor to have served alongside each and every one of you every day.”

