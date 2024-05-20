Maj. Ian Swisher, Executive Officer for the 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, finished first place in the Governor’s 20 marksmanship competitions and set a new match record by 24 points. The Governor’s 20 is a marksmanship competition, which occurs on Fort Indiantown Gap each spring.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8420443
|VIRIN:
|240520-A-ZG841-9648
|Resolution:
|1063x1063
|Size:
|238.9 KB
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Independence Soldiers Participate in Governor’s 20 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Cory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Independence Soldiers Participate in Governor’s 20
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT