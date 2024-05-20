Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence Soldiers Participate in Governor’s 20 [Image 2 of 2]

    Independence Soldiers Participate in Governor’s 20

    PA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Maj. Cory Johnson 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    Maj. Ian Swisher, Executive Officer for the 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, finished first place in the Governor’s 20 marksmanship competitions and set a new match record by 24 points. The Governor’s 20 is a marksmanship competition, which occurs on Fort Indiantown Gap each spring.

