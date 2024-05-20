Maj. Ian Swisher, Executive Officer for the 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, finished first place in the Governor’s 20 marksmanship competitions and set a new match record by 24 points. The Governor’s 20 is a marksmanship competition, which occurs on Fort Indiantown Gap each spring.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 12:17 Photo ID: 8420443 VIRIN: 240520-A-ZG841-9648 Resolution: 1063x1063 Size: 238.9 KB Location: PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Independence Soldiers Participate in Governor’s 20 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Cory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.