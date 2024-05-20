Soldiers from the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, participated in the 2024 Pennsylvania Governor’s 20. Competitor’s included 2nd Lt. Edward Hay, Sgt. Brennen Koji, Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Brick, and Maj. Ian Swisher.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2014
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8420442
|VIRIN:
|140509-A-ZG841-6835
|Resolution:
|4772x3408
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Independence Soldiers Participate in Governor's 20
