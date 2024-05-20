Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence Soldiers Participate in Governor’s 20 [Image 1 of 2]

    PA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2014

    Photo by Maj. Cory Johnson 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, participated in the 2024 Pennsylvania Governor’s 20. Competitor’s included 2nd Lt. Edward Hay, Sgt. Brennen Koji, Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Brick, and Maj. Ian Swisher.

    28 Infantry
    Pennsylania Army National Guard
    56 Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Independence Brigade
    Governor's 20

