Independence Soldiers Participate in Governor’s 20

Story by Pvt. 1st Class Israel Fernandez



FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Soldiers from the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, competed in the Governor’s Twenty marksmanship competition here May 9 to 11.



Pennsylvania is one of 13 states, which awards the Governor's Twenty tab to their top marksman. The Governor's Twenty tab is permanently awarded to the top 20 marksman in Pa. and worn on the upper-left sleeve of the uniform.



Soldiers who are proficient in both rifle and pistol are chosen at the company level to compete and need to be proficient with both weapon systems. The competition consists of firing an M17 pistol and M4 carbine.



Five Soldiers from the Independence Brigade [56thSBCT] participated in this competition; 2nd Lt. Edward Hay, Sgt. Jack Banducci, Sgt. Brennen Koji, Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Brick, and Maj. Ian Swisher, who is a five-time competitor.



"The Governor's Twenty is a very unique and important match within the state. Not only are there bragging rights that come with shooting well and making the list, but also, it's the first layer of competition above unit level," said Swisher, on the importance of the competition.



Swisher added, "The reason I keep shooting is because it's just so much fun. Competing with your peers, regardless of rank, you're always going to learn something new. The environment is enriching, and everyone is inviting."

2nd Lt. Hay said, “I look forward to improving my score and becoming a better technical shooter. It was a great opportunity for me as a junior officer to present my technical and tactical skills."



Sgt. Bricks on training with Maj. Swisher, "Learning from someone like Major Swisher was invaluable. I was lucky enough to make the cut and can't wait to come back next year and try again."



Maj Swisher has been competing in the Governors twenty for several years, He has also had the distinction of competing and being awarded the President’s Hundred, and Chief’s 50, both national level competitions. For this year’s Governor’s Twenty, Swisher finished first place, and set a new match record by 24 points.



Swisher concluded, “let’s not forget these competitions are training events, if we’re not improving and sharing our best practices across the force, we’re not meeting the objective of this match. We’re all here to be our best and make those around us better too.”



The Governor’s Twenty is held every year at Fort Indiantown Gap in the spring and organized and run by the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Marksmanship Training Unit.

