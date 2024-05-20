Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Clinic Honors American Red Cross Volunteers [Image 1 of 2]

    Cherry Point Clinic Honors American Red Cross Volunteers

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    The Presidential Volunteer Service Award pin awarded to Mr. Al Younger, and American Red Cross Volunteer, during a ceremony conducted Monday, May 13 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Younger received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award during the ceremony for his 4,000 hours of volunteer service conducted over 30 years with the American Red Cross.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 09:01
    Photo ID: 8419836
    VIRIN: 240513-O-KJ310-5069
    Resolution: 2355x1570
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Honors American Red Cross Volunteers [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cherry Point Clinic Honors American Red Cross Volunteers
    Cherry Point Clinic Honors American Red Cross Volunteers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cherry Point Clinic Honors American Red Cross Volunteers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT