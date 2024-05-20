Cherry Point Clinic Honors American Red Cross Volunteers

The Presidential Volunteer Service Award pin awarded to Mr. Al Younger, and American Red Cross Volunteer, during a ceremony conducted Monday, May 13 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Younger received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award during the ceremony for his 4,000 hours of volunteer service conducted over 30 years with the American Red Cross.

Date Taken: 05.12.2024
Date Posted: 05.21.2024
Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US