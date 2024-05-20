Cherry Point Clinic Honors American Red Cross Volunteers

The service of American Red Cross Volunteers serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point was celebrated at a ceremony Monday, May 13 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Mr. Al Younger, second from left, received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award during the ceremony for his 4,000 hours of volunteer service conducted over 30 years with the American Red Cross.

