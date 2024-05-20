Cherry Point Clinic Honors American Red Cross Volunteers

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The Presidential Volunteer Service Award pin awarded to Mr. Al Younger, and American...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The Presidential Volunteer Service Award pin awarded to Mr. Al Younger, and American Red Cross Volunteer, during a ceremony conducted Monday, May 13 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Younger received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award during the ceremony for his 4,000 hours of volunteer service conducted over 30 years with the American Red Cross. see less | View Image Page

Volunteers continuing their dedication to the to the wellbeing of service members in eastern North Carolina were celebrated at a ceremony Monday, May 13 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, with one receiving Presidential-level recognition.



American Red Cross volunteers serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point were recognized for their service by clinic leadership and staff during the event which included the awarding of a Presidential Volunteer Service Award.



“Red Cross volunteers fill a critical need here aboard the clinic. Their empathy and expertise are a benefit to all, the patients who receive care here aboard the facility and to the staff whom they serve alongside,” said Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.



Mr. Al Younger, a retired Marine Colonel with over 30 years’ military service, received the President’s Volunteer Service Award. Younger has over 30 years’ volunteer service with the American Red Cross with more than 4,000 hours contributed to serving patients’ Pharmacy needs.



“I and the leadership here are grateful for Mr. Younger and all the Red Cross volunteers as they continue to give their time, talent and gifts to men and women serving our nation here aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point,” said Barbabella. “You provide compass bearings to our patients, staff and Sailors to help them navigate healthcare and for that, I say thank you.”