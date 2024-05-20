Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Clinic Honors American Red Cross Volunteers

    Cherry Point Clinic Honors American Red Cross Volunteers

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The Presidential Volunteer Service Award pin awarded to Mr. Al Younger, and American...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Volunteers continuing their dedication to the to the wellbeing of service members in eastern North Carolina were celebrated at a ceremony Monday, May 13 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, with one receiving Presidential-level recognition.

    American Red Cross volunteers serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point were recognized for their service by clinic leadership and staff during the event which included the awarding of a Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

    “Red Cross volunteers fill a critical need here aboard the clinic. Their empathy and expertise are a benefit to all, the patients who receive care here aboard the facility and to the staff whom they serve alongside,” said Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    Mr. Al Younger, a retired Marine Colonel with over 30 years’ military service, received the President’s Volunteer Service Award. Younger has over 30 years’ volunteer service with the American Red Cross with more than 4,000 hours contributed to serving patients’ Pharmacy needs.

    “I and the leadership here are grateful for Mr. Younger and all the Red Cross volunteers as they continue to give their time, talent and gifts to men and women serving our nation here aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point,” said Barbabella. “You provide compass bearings to our patients, staff and Sailors to help them navigate healthcare and for that, I say thank you.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 09:01
    Story ID: 471841
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Honors American Red Cross Volunteers, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cherry Point Clinic Honors American Red Cross Volunteers
    Cherry Point Clinic Honors American Red Cross Volunteers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    red cross
    Cherry point
    navy medicine
    navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT