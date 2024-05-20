Col. Alfred Chang, Commander of the 319th Terminal Brigade Expeditionary, administrates the Army Oath of Enlistment at the Future Soldier Recognition Ceremony at the War Memorial of San Francisco on May 17, 2024. The Army Oath of Enlistment is a solemn pledge taken by individuals enlisting in the United States Army. It is a commitment to uphold the Constitution, obey orders, and fulfill their duties as soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Chris Oposnow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 23:12 Photo ID: 8419100 VIRIN: 240517-A-PI744-9598 Resolution: 8177x5451 Size: 3.84 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future Soldier Recognition Ceremony at the War Memorial of San Francisco [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.