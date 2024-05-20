JROTC cadets of Balboa High School post the colors before playing the National Anthem at the Future Soldier Recognition Ceremony at the War Memorial of San Francisco on May 17, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Chris Oposnow)
