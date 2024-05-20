Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future Soldier Recognition Ceremony at the War Memorial of San Francisco [Image 2 of 4]

    Future Soldier Recognition Ceremony at the War Memorial of San Francisco

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Oposnow 

    63rd Readiness Division

    JROTC cadets of Balboa High School post the colors before playing the National Anthem at the Future Soldier Recognition Ceremony at the War Memorial of San Francisco on May 17, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Chris Oposnow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 23:12
    Photo ID: 8419098
    VIRIN: 240517-A-PI744-9428
    Resolution: 7468x4979
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Soldier Recognition Ceremony at the War Memorial of San Francisco [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Future Soldier Recognition Ceremony at the War Memorial of San Francisco
    Future Soldier Recognition Ceremony at the War Memorial of San Francisco
    Future Soldier Recognition Ceremony at the War Memorial of San Francisco
    Future Soldier Recognition Ceremony at the War Memorial of San Francisco

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bay Area
    Recruiting
    Future Soldiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT