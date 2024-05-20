Mark Benton and Jeff Hamel, Civilian Aids to the Secretary of the Army, present awards and scholarships to local students at the Future Soldier Recognition Ceremony at the War Memorial of San Francisco on May 17, 2024. CASAs come from various professions: business, education, finance, industry, law, media, medicine, and public service. They are community leaders interested in the Army and able to influence public opinion. Serving without salary, CASAs hold 3-star protocol status. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Chris Oposnow)

