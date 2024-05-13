Members of the installation's Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) participated in the retirement ceremony of Daniel Martes and Freddie Melendez at the Fort Buchanan's Chapel on May 17.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 11:32 Photo ID: 8417478 VIRIN: 240517-A-cc868-2409 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 226.68 KB Location: PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan [Image 10 of 10], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.