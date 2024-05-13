People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO— Members of the installation's Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) participated in the retirement ceremony of Daniel Martes and Freddie Melendez at the Fort Buchanan's Chapel on May 17.



Daniel Martes, a monitoring agent, started working at DES after retiring from the Air Force.



Freddie Melendez, a security assistant, served with the Marines for three and a half years, worked for 30 years in the private sector, and worked with DES for the past ten years.



Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, the installation Command Sergeant Major, shared stories about the retirees and recognized them for their excellent work during their years of service.



"Today, our friends Freddy and Daniel have reached that well-anticipated moment. You are part of Fort Buchanan's success, and with your service, you have established a solid base for the future of this great organization. You leave behind a great legacy of service to the nation," said Moulton.



Meanwhile, Melendez reflected on the relationship with his coworkers.

"I want to tell my colleagues to continue with our motivation and positive interaction as coworkers. We are a family, and that makes things flow better. I will never forget my experience here at Fort Buchanan," said Melendez.



Martes seized the opportunity to encourage others to continue serving.

"To our service members, I encourage you to finish your contract with the Army or the branch you serve. If you do so, you will have a great future. Continue to do what you like to do," expressed Martes.



The retirees received Certificates of Appreciation, Certificates of Retirement, and Coins of Excellence. At the end of the ceremony, members of the Fort Buchanan community lined up to congratulate Martes and Melendez on their service to the nation.



Thanks to the hard work and dedication of members of the installation's workforce, such as Martes and Melendez, Fort Buchanan can provide critical services to the military community in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.



Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 11:32 Story ID: 471723 Location: PR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan, by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.