Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan [Image 7 of 10]

    People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan

    PUERTO RICO

    05.17.2024

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    — Members of the installation's Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) participated in the retirement ceremony of Daniel Martes and Freddie Melendez at the Fort Buchanan's Chapel on May 17.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 11:32
    Photo ID: 8417475
    VIRIN: 240517-A-cc868-2406
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 211.17 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan [Image 10 of 10], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan
    People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan
    People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan
    People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan
    People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan
    People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan
    People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan
    People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan
    People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan
    People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    People first: a constant drumbeat at Fort Buchanan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort Buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT