    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) conducts flight operations at sea [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) conducts flight operations at sea

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer America Wingo 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    STRAIT OF MALACCA (May 5, 2024) – Sailors check the fuel line on the flight deck of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) while underway in the Strait of Malacca, May 5, 2024. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 04:47
    VIRIN: 240505-N-PF515-3034
    Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA
    DESRON 7
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    LCS-10
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Seventh Fleet

