STRAIT OF MALACCA (May 5, 2024) – Sailors conduct a foreign object and debris (FOD) inspection on the flight deck of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) while underway in the Strait of Malacca, May 5, 2024. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 04:47
|Photo ID:
|8416728
|VIRIN:
|240505-N-PF515-3025
|Resolution:
|4913x3275
|Size:
|11.6 MB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF MALACCA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) conducts flight operations at sea [Image 4 of 4], by CPO America Wingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
