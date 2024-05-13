31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Danner, the outgoing commanding officer of 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, left, and Col. Chris Niedziocha, the incoming commanding officer of 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, pose for a photo after a change of command ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2024. During the ceremony, Danner relinquished his role as commanding officer to Niedziocha. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

