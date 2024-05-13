Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Change of Command

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Danner, the outgoing commanding officer of 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, left, and Col. Chris Niedziocha, the incoming commanding officer of 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, pose for a photo after a change of command ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2024. During the ceremony, Danner relinquished his role as commanding officer to Niedziocha. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

    Okinawa
    USMC
    31st MEU
    Change of Command
    USMCNews

