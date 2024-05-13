31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Change of Command

Photo By Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chris Niedziocha, the incoming commanding officer of 31st...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chris Niedziocha, the incoming commanding officer of 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, left, receives the colors from Col. Matthew Danner, the outgoing commanding officer of 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2024. The passing of the colors represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability of the unit. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa – Col. Matthew C. Danner, relinquished command of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to Col. Chris P. Niedziocha, May 20, during a change of command ceremony held on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan.



Danner served two years in command of the 31st MEU, completing four full unit-deployment cycles including training, exercises, and real-world operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU operated continuously with combined forces throughout Japan, the Republic of the Philippines, Republic of Korea, Australia, Republic of Singapore, Republic of Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and other allied nations with the Navy’s Amphibious Squadron 11 aboard ships of the USS America (LHA 6), USS Tripoli (LHA 7), USS New Orleans (LPD 18), USS Green Bay (LPD-20), and USS Rushmore (LSD 47). During Danner’s time in command, the 31st MEU supported real-world foreign humanitarian assistance to the autonomous region of Bougainville, Papua New Guinea in response to the volcanic eruption of Mount Bagana.



"It has been the highlight of my career to work alongside the hardworking Marines that made up the 31st MEU,” said Danner. “I had the opportunity to work side-by-side with our allies in the Indo Pacific, forging relationships that I’m confident will stand the test of time. Most importantly I’ve seen Marines performing at their best, without hesitation or missing an opportunity, despite countless challenges of being deployed."



At the conclusion of the change of command, Niedziocha expressed his gratitude to Danner and the enthusiasm he has seen with Marines and sailors of the 31st MEU.



“Matt Danner has done a tremendous job with the MEU – his stewardship of the unit and love for the Marines and sailors is apparent. Throughout my career I have had the opportunity to serve on several MEUs but coming to lead the 31st MEU is the highpoint of my career” said Niedziocha, a native of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “I have seen these units from several different perspectives - from a company commander on a battalion landing team, as a BLT executive officer, and MEU operations officer; being in command provides me the ability to shape the future of how the 31st MEU is employed in the Indo Pacific region. This position also allows me to ensure our Marines and sailors are being taken care of, which is really the most important thing. To the Marines of the 31st MEU, it’s an honor and privilege to work alongside you. Semper Fidelis.”