U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chris Niedziocha, the incoming commanding officer of 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, left, receives the colors from Col. Matthew Danner, the outgoing commanding officer of 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2024. The passing of the colors represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability of the unit. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 04:47
|Photo ID:
|8416722
|VIRIN:
|240520-M-NY312-1081
|Resolution:
|5465x3643
|Size:
|7.65 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Osmar Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Change of Command
