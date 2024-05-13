USNS Yukon Crew Visits, Swims with Thai Elephants

The crew from fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), Military Sealift Command Far East and Navy League Siam Council in Pattaya, scrub an elephant at the Pattaya Elephant Sanctuary, in Sattahip, during a community outreach event, May 17, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)

