    USNS Yukon Crew Visits, Swims with Thai Elephants [Image 12 of 12]

    USNS Yukon Crew Visits, Swims with Thai Elephants

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    The crew from fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), Military Sealift Command Far East and Navy League Siam Council in Pattaya, scrub an elephant at the Pattaya Elephant Sanctuary, in Sattahip, during a community outreach event, May 17, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)

    Far East
    MSC
    Thailand
    C7F
    MSCFE

