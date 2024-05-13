USNS Yukon Crew Visits, Swims with Thai Elephants

Peter Thorand, President of the Navy League Siam Council in Pattaya, Thailand, scrubs an elephant at the Pattaya Elephant Sanctuary, in Sattahip, during a community outreach event, May 17, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)

