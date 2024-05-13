The crew from fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), Military Sealift Command Far East and Navy League Siam Council in Pattaya, pose for a photo at the Pattaya Elephant Sanctuary, in Sattahip, during a community outreach event, May 17, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 USNS Yukon Crew Visits, Swims with Thai Elephants [Image 12 of 12], by Grady Fontana