U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joshua Onuska, right, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36, embraces Lt. Col. Calischara James, the incoming commanding officer of MALS-36, during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 16, 2024. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Lt. Col. Joshua Onuska to Lt. Col. Calischara James. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 02:59
|Photo ID:
|8416625
|VIRIN:
|240516-M-MO321-1068
|Resolution:
|4801x3201
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MALS-36 holds change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
