    MALS-36 holds change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    MALS-36 holds change of command ceremony

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Renee Gray 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joshua Onuska, right, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36, embraces Lt. Col. Calischara James, the incoming commanding officer of MALS-36, during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 16, 2024. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Lt. Col. Joshua Onuska to Lt. Col. Calischara James. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 02:59
    Photo ID: 8416625
    VIRIN: 240516-M-MO321-1068
    Resolution: 4801x3201
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MALS-36 holds change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    MALS-36

