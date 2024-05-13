U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James A. Meak of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36 carries the colors during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 16, 2024. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Lt. Col. Joshua J. Onuska to Lt. Col. Calischara James (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 02:59 Photo ID: 8416623 VIRIN: 240516-M-MO321-1064 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 3.95 MB Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MALS-36 holds change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.