    MALS-36 holds change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    MALS-36 holds change of command ceremony

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Renee Gray 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brett Allison, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 36, awards the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Joshua J. Onuska, outgoing commanding officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, May 16, 2024. Lt. Col Onuska was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding leadership and dedication to duty while in command of MALS-36. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 02:59
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    MALS-36

