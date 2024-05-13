U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brett Allison, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 36, awards the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Joshua J. Onuska, outgoing commanding officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, May 16, 2024. Lt. Col Onuska was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding leadership and dedication to duty while in command of MALS-36. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 02:59 Photo ID: 8416624 VIRIN: 240516-M-MO321-1067 Resolution: 5249x3499 Size: 2.88 MB Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MALS-36 holds change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.