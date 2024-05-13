Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Buffalo District Derrick boat McCauley Transforms

    The Buffalo District Derrick boat McCauley Transforms

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The crane that makes up the Derrickboat McCauley is lifted and placed on the barge that will be used by the Buffalo District repair fleet during the season on the Great Lakes, Cleveland, Ohio, May 15, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Floating Plant dry docks its vessels during the off-season for repairs and maintenance from the previous season in preparation for the next. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Buffalo District Derrick boat McCauley Transforms [Image 5 of 5], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    McCauley
    Repair Fleet
    Derrickboat

