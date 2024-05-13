The Buffalo District Derrick boat McCauley Transforms

The crane that makes up the Derrickboat McCauley is lifted and placed on the barge that will be used by the Buffalo District repair fleet during the season on the Great Lakes, Cleveland, Ohio, May 15, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Floating Plant dry docks its vessels during the off-season for repairs and maintenance from the previous season in preparation for the next. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

