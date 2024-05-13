The Buffalo District Derrick boat McCauley Transforms

Paul Bijhouwer, Buffalo District Repair Fleet Program Manager, meets with the team from the Great Lakes Shipyard responsible for assemblying and placing the crane on the Derrickboat McCauley , Cleveland, Ohio, May 15, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Floating Plant dry docks its vessels during the off-season for repairs and maintenance from the previous season in preparation for the next. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 00:33
|Photo ID:
|8416470
|VIRIN:
|240512-A-VR700-5007
|Resolution:
|2048x2048
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
