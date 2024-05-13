The crane that makes up the Derrickboat McCauley is lifted and placed on the barge that will be used by the Buffalo District repair fleet during the season on the Great Lakes, Cleveland, Ohio, May 15, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Floating Plant dry docks its vessels during the off-season for repairs and maintenance from the previous season in preparation for the next. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 00:33
|Photo ID:
|8416475
|VIRIN:
|240513-A-VR700-5013
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Buffalo District Derrickboat McCauley Transforms [Image 5 of 5], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT