240517-N-N08E9-1027 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). Michael Murphy, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Elisabeth Aigeldinger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 21:21 Photo ID: 8416292 VIRIN: 240517-N-NE089-1027 Resolution: 3120x2080 Size: 2.73 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michael Murphy conducts replenishment at sea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.