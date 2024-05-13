USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

240518-N-N08E9-1034 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2024) Ensign Graziel Hinola stands conning officer watch on the bridge of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Riley Smith)

