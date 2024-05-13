Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240518-N-N08E9-1034 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2024) Ensign Graziel Hinola stands conning officer watch on the bridge of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Riley Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 21:21
    Photo ID: 8416291
    VIRIN: 240518-N-NE089-1034
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1022.92 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

