Michael Murphy conducts live fire exercise

240516-N-N08E9-1041 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) conducts an integrated live fire exercise. Michael Murphy, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Elisabeth Aigeldinger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 Photo ID: 8416284 Resolution: 1290x2248 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN