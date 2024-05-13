240516-N-N08E9-1041 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) conducts an integrated live fire exercise. Michael Murphy, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Elisabeth Aigeldinger)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 21:21
|Photo ID:
|8416284
|VIRIN:
|240516-N-NE089-1041
|Resolution:
|1290x2248
|Size:
|365.5 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michael Murphy conducts live fire exercise [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
