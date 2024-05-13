An Indonesian Navy AS565 MBe Panther (top left) and U.S. Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) transit in formation during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2024 while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 19, 2024. This year’s exercise coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 20:55 Photo ID: 8416225 VIRIN: 240519-N-JS660-1682 Resolution: 6367x4245 Size: 11.09 MB Location: ID Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CARAT Indonesia 24: Formation-at-sea [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.