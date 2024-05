CARAT Indonesia 24: Formation-at-sea

A CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), hovers in formation above the Indian Ocean during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2024, May 19, 2024. This year’s exercise coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

